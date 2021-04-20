Benfica denies it is in Super League negotiations

Portuguese side Benfica has categorically denied it is in discussions to join the new European Super League.

Reports in Portuguese sports daily Record on Tuesday said that the club was negotiating its participation in the new planned competition, spearheaded by 12 founder clubs including six from England, announced on Sunday.

However, in a statement Benfica reiterated its commitment to the current set-up as members of the European Clubs Association (ECA).

"Benfica wishes to clarify that the information published by newspaper Record, about suggested tentative negotiations for taking part in the European Super League, are completely false and again states its complete opposition to the project," a club statement read.

"Benfica were the first Portuguese club to state their opposition to a Super League publicly last November when our CEO Domingos Soares de Oliveira said so in an interview.

"Benfica, via its presence in the ECA, has always been against any competition taking place outside of UEFA's scope, having even actively contributed to the Champions League reforms that are to come in after 2024.

"Benfica always has been, and always will be, in solidarity with UEFA and with European football values: meritocracy, solidarity and inclusion."