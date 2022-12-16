‘European Super League is still alive’: CEO Bernd Reichart

The project to create a European Super League is still very much alive, Bernd Reichart, the chief executive of A22 Sports Management, a company formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of the breakaway soccer league, said on Friday.

On Thursday, soccer governing bodies UEFA and FIFA won the backing of an adviser to Europe’s top court on a case brought by the advocates of the European Super League who want to challenge their monopoly on tournaments.

The Super League collapsed less than 48 hours after it was launched in 2021. Following an outcry from fans, governments, football’s governing bodies, players and other clubs, founding members Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid pulled out.

That left only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus committed to the project.

“The Super League is far from dead,” A22 CEO Bernd Reichart told an event in Madrid on Friday, adding that there was interest among European clubs about it and expecting the final decision to be taken in the spring.

He also argued that the project was not about having an elitist competition, and said organisers were talking to all clubs who see their growth ambitions limited by the existing European tournaments.