WSL: Everton appoints former Lyon boss Vasseur as new manager

Everton has appointed Frenchman Jean-Luc Vasseur as its new manager on a contract until June 2024, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said in a statement on Friday.

Vasseur, 52, replaces Willie Kirk, who left the club this month following a poor start to the season that left Everton in eighth place in the league standings with six points from five games.

Welcome to Everton, Jean-Luc Vasseur! pic.twitter.com/RAyQ6EaRPC — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) October 29, 2021

Vasseur was previously head coach of French side Lyon, winning the Women's Champions League and the league title in 2019-20.

"I spoke with Sarvar Ismailov (Everton's sporting and commercial director) and he told me this is a big club with a big history and an amazing future," he told the club website.

"We have a lot of talent and resources so I think there is good capacity to improve. I have the ambition to build a team that can achieve Champions League qualification."

Vasseur's first game in charge will be against Leicester City in the WSL Cup on November 3.