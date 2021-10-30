Football Football WSL: Everton appoints former Lyon boss Vasseur as new manager Vasseur, 52, replaces Willie Kirk, who left the club this month following a poor start to the season that left Everton in eighth place in the league standings with six points from five games. Reuters 30 October, 2021 10:57 IST FILE PHOTO: Women's Super League club Everton has appointed Frenchman Jean-Luc Vasseur as its new manager on a contract until June 2024. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 30 October, 2021 10:57 IST Everton has appointed Frenchman Jean-Luc Vasseur as its new manager on a contract until June 2024, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said in a statement on Friday.Vasseur, 52, replaces Willie Kirk, who left the club this month following a poor start to the season that left Everton in eighth place in the league standings with six points from five games. Welcome to Everton, Jean-Luc Vasseur! pic.twitter.com/RAyQ6EaRPC— Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) October 29, 2021 Vasseur was previously head coach of French side Lyon, winning the Women's Champions League and the league title in 2019-20."I spoke with Sarvar Ismailov (Everton's sporting and commercial director) and he told me this is a big club with a big history and an amazing future," he told the club website."We have a lot of talent and resources so I think there is good capacity to improve. I have the ambition to build a team that can achieve Champions League qualification."Vasseur's first game in charge will be against Leicester City in the WSL Cup on November 3. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :