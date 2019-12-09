Everton investigating reports of homophobic chants during Chelsea match

Everton has confirmed the club is investigating alleged homophobic chants reported during Saturday's 3-1 Premier League win over Chelsea.

Everton says the club and equality and inclusion organisation Kick It Out received reports that chants were heard during the match at Goodison Park. The Toffees confirmed the alleged chants in question were directed at Chelsea supporters by a small group of home fans.

A statement issued by the club on Sunday read: "Everton is working in conjunction with Kick It Out and has commenced an investigation into homophobic chanting reported during Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea.

"Both the club and Kick It Out have received reports of a homophobic chant being aimed at Chelsea's fans by a small section of the home crowd.

"Homophobia has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game. The club strongly condemns such behaviour and is carrying out a thorough investigation which will include liaison with Merseyside Police."