Liverpool vs Everton: Ancelotti relishing FA Cup clash with Merseyside rival

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed it is not "mission impossible" for Everton to end its miserable record against Merseyside rival Liverpool.

Everton's dire run in derbies continued earlier in December, with a 5-2 defeat at Anfield marking the end of Marco Silva's tenure.

The Toffees has not beaten Liverpool, which currently lead the Premier League by 10 points, in any competition since 2010.

ALSO READ | Ancelotti: If Ibrahimovic wants to come to Everton, he can

Ancelotti, however, defeated Jurgen Klopp's full-strength team this season, with Napoli beating the Reds 2-0 in its opening Champions League fixture.

Everton visits Anfield again in the FA Cup on January 5 and Ancelotti is relishing going up against the European champion.

"The Evertonians know my record against Liverpool, they will be happy with this," the Italian, who will take charge of his first game on Boxing Day when Burnley visit Goodison Park, told a news conference.

"[Napoli] beat Liverpool this season, it's a big rivalry here and a big motivation for us.

ALSO READ | Firmino seals Liverpool's maiden Club World Cup

"It feels good. Honestly, I have a really good relationship with Jurgen Klopp. It is always exciting, playing against them.

"Of course, I have beat them but they are not used to losing. It was a good day for me. I know how much Evertonians want to beat Liverpool.

"We don't have to wait a long time, because we have the game on January 5, so we will see them soon. It's not mission impossible, nothing is impossible in football."

Ancelotti's appointment represents a coup for Everton, which is languishing four points above the relegation zone, and the former Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss says it is the club's ambition that attracted him to take on a tough job.

ALSO READ | Ancelotti: Everton will aim to be competitive in Champions League

"The attraction is the tradition, history of the club. It's one of the biggest teams in England," he said.

"I have managed top teams, that's true. When I was at PSG, the project was really good there and that attracted me, the ambition of the club and I think here is the same.

"It is not true that I have only managed top teams. I managed Parma in the beginning which was not a top, top team. I like teams that have ambition and a clear idea of how to reach success. Here, I went to the training ground, it is a fantastic training ground.

"The fact that the club wants to build a new stadium, they have a clear idea how to improve. It takes time, I don’t know how long. For me it could be good to be here when the new stadium is open. This is what attracted me."