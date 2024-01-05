MagazineBuy Print

Calvert-Lewin sent off as Everton, Crystal Palace draw 0-0 in the FA Cup

The 26-year-old Everton striker was shown a straight red card after a careless studs-up lunge on Nathaniel Clyne led to a VAR review and after viewing the footage referee Chris Kavanagh brandished the red card.

Published : Jan 05, 2024 08:32 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
James Tarkowski, left and Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta vie for the ball, during the English FA Cup third-round match.
James Tarkowski, left and Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta vie for the ball, during the English FA Cup third-round match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

James Tarkowski, left and Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta vie for the ball, during the English FA Cup third-round match. | Photo Credit: AP

Crystal Palace and Everton will meet again in the FA Cup third round after the Toffees had Dominic Calvert-Lewin sent off in the 79th minute of a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on Thursday that sent the tie to a replay.

The 26-year-old Everton striker was shown a straight red card after a careless studs-up lunge on Nathaniel Clyne led to a VAR review and after viewing the footage referee Chris Kavanagh brandished the red card.

On a rainy night in south London, managers Roy Hodgson and Sean Dyche chose to field strong teams and though both sides made decent goal-scoring chances, they largely cancelled each other out.

Everton’s best chance came from a first-half corner taken by James Garner corner which almost crept in at the near post, but Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson reacted quickly to clear with his feet.

ALSO READ | Juventus overcomes early deficit to rout Salernitana 6-1 and reach Italian Cup quarterfinals

The hosts threatened with crosses and set-pieces after the sending-off and forward Eberechi Eze forced a superb stoppage-time save from Joao Virginia, but the home side failed to make the most of their one-man advantage.

After nine minutes of stoppage time, the referee blew the whistle to send the tie back to Goodison Park and Everton captain Seamus Coleman was frustrated about the first red card of Calvert-Lewin’s career.

“From where I was it’s a great tackle, I’ve seen the replay afterwards. I don’t know who the fingers need to be pointed at, (but) as soon as the ref goes over there, you know he’s going to give a red card,” Coleman told ITV.

“For me that’s not a red card, and it’s maybe another decision that goes against us that maybe won’t get talked about as much.”

Everton manager Dyche said his side, who last won the FA Cup in 1995, would consider appealing the red card and Hodgson also struggled to comprehend the situation.

“I don’t know if I can understand these things these days. I’m not prepared to say definitely it was or definitely it wasn’t, it’s a modern-day situation,” he said.

