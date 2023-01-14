Football

Everton’s board of directors to skip Southampton game over security concern

Everton said it was an “unprecedented decision” for the club. “... Never before has our entire Board of Directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds.

Reuters
14 January, 2023 18:06 IST
14 January, 2023 18:06 IST
Everton fans hold banners against the team’s board after the English FA Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Everton fans hold banners against the team’s board after the English FA Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester. | Photo Credit: Dave Thompson

Everton said it was an “unprecedented decision” for the club. “... Never before has our entire Board of Directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds.

Everton’s board of directors have been advised not to attend their Premier League home game against Southampton later on Saturday due to a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”, the club said.

Also Read
LIVE, MUN 0-0 MCI, Man United vs Man City - Premier League Manchester derby score, updates

Everton said that Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Finance & Strategy Officer Grant Ingles and Non-Executive Director Graeme Sharp have “reluctantly accepted” the outcome of the safety assessment carried out by security advisors.

“Following a thorough risk assessment, and in response to tangible threats received by the club and intelligence we have gathered, the club’s board members have been told they must not attend today’s fixture,” a security and safety advisor said.

Everton said it was an “unprecedented decision” for the club. “... Never before has our entire Board of Directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds. It is a profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians,” the club added.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us