Lampard consumed by Everton's relegation battle

Frank Lampard said he fully understands what is at stake for Everton and their fans as the club battles for its Premier League survival and that saving the club from relegation would eclipse winning the title as a player.

Everton had slipped into the bottom three before wins over Chelsea and Leicester City helped it climb to safety in 16th, a point above Burnley and Leeds United, who have both played a game more.

READ | Chelsea's Rudiger to join Real Madrid: report

"When you live this experience of a relegation battle, it consumes you and you so want to do the right thing because you understand what the stakes are," said Lampard, who won three Premier League titles among several trophies in his playing days at Chelsea.

"The stakes for this are bigger for me now than when I won the Premier League as a player, because of what it means to the club. You know the economics of it are greater as well, to a different degree, and individually what you think about it."

Lampard was tasked with preserving Everton's top-flight status after being appointed in January to replace Rafa Benitez. The club have played in the English top flight every year since the 1954-55 season.

Everton faces relegated Watford later on Wednesday.