Moise Kean ready to learn from new Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti

Moise Kean says he is ready to learn under new Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti after a slow start to his Premier League career.

Kean has struggled to make an impact since moving to Goodison Park from Juventus, with the striker yet to score in 16 league appearances, only three of which have been starts.

He also suffered the indignity of being substituted 19 minutes after being sent on from the bench against Manchester United by caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, who took over after Marco Silva's sacking.

Ferguson steadied the ship and Everton has won two out of three Premier League matches since it lured former Chelsea coach Ancelotti back to the Premier League, climbing to 11th in the table despite losing away to Manchester City on New Year's Day.

Despite a tough first few months at Everton, 19-year-old Kean is hoping to kickstart his development under his fellow Italian.

"He is a very, very good coach," Kean told evertontv of Ancelotti. "I can learn so much with him. We have played well [under Ancelotti], played good football and enjoyed being with the ball.

"[He is asking me] just to enjoy what I am doing and work hard and be professional. For him, that is very important. We speak about the team and where I can play.

"Getting the start [against Newcastle United] was good. I am going to be ready for all the matches to show the coach why I am here."

Everton's next game is away to rivals Liverpool in a Merseyside derby that is the tie of the round in the FA Cup.

"It will be a good match at Liverpool," Kean added. "We are excited about the game and it is always good to play a derby.

"Now we are thinking about Liverpool and we'll be ready for this match. We are all together and will always try to do our best. I have kept my head up and worked hard.

"When I come onto the pitch I try to do my best and be ready. Always."