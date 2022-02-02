Football Football WSL side Everton sacks manager Vasseur after just 10 games Everton has dismissed manager Jean-Luc Vasseur following a poor run of results. Reuters 02 February, 2022 13:51 IST New England coach Bruce Arena expects Matt Turner’s transfer to Arsenal will soon be complete, a deal that will move the goalkeeper to England next summer. REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE - Getty Images Reuters 02 February, 2022 13:51 IST Everton has dismissed manager Jean-Luc Vasseur after just 10 games at the helm following a poor run of results, the Women’s Super League (WSL) club announced on Wednesday.Vasseur, a decorated coach who led French side Lyon to the Women’s Champions League and the league title in 2019-20, took charge at Everton at the end of October but failed to make an impression, overseeing just one league victory.ALSO READ - COVID washes away India’s AFC Asian Cup dreamsEverton is third from bottom in the 12-team WSL with 11 points from as many games.“Everton can confirm that Jean-Luc Vasseur has left his role as manager of the club’s women’s team. Assistant coaches Frederic Piquionne and Franck Plaine have also left,” the club said in a statement.Chris Roberts and Claire Ditchburn will take charge of the team on an interim basis. Everton next hosts sixth-placed Reading in the league on Sunday. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :