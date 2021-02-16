Everton vs Manchester City: Pickford, Allan in line for return but Calvert-Lewin still out

Everton and England’s first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and midfielder Allan could return from their injury layoffs for Wednesday's Premier League home game against Manchester City but striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still out, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday.

Pickford missed the last three league games due to a rib injury, while Allan has been out since mid-December because of a hamstring issue.

Ancelotti said Calvert-Lewin, who suffered a hamstring injury last week, is not available against City but could be fit to face Merseyside rivals, Liverpool, at Anfield on Saturday.

"(But) we played really well without him and Richarlison against Wolverhampton Wanderers so I'm not too worried about the players that won't play."

Ancelotti told reporters that Pickford was alright after yesterday’s training session. The medical team will give one final check and if everything is in place, he will get the nod to start against league leaders City. According to the Everton boss, midfielder Allan is fit too and in contention.

Everton, seventh on the standings with 37 points after 22 games, will have to show efficiency against leaders City according to Ancelotti.

"Most of the time, City is going to have the ball. We have to use quality in the time we have the ball," Ancelotti said. City is on a 16-match unbeaten run, a personal best for manager Pep Guardiola in his managerial career. The Italian coach also praised City boss Pep Guardiola by acknowledging him as "one of the best managers in the world".

"I have a lot of respect for what he (Guardiola) has been able to do at Manchester City, at Bayern (Munich) and Barcelona," Ancelotti said.