Football

Ex-El Salvador football chief sentenced to 16 months in FIFA corruption case

The former president of El Salvador’s football federation was sentenced on Thursday to 16 months in U.S. prison after pleading guilty to a charge arising from FIFA corruption probe.

Reuters
30 September, 2022 07:03 IST
30 September, 2022 07:03 IST
FILE PHOTO: Ex-El Salvador football chief sentenced to 16 months in FIFA corruption case.

FILE PHOTO: Ex-El Salvador football chief sentenced to 16 months in FIFA corruption case. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The former president of El Salvador’s football federation was sentenced on Thursday to 16 months in U.S. prison after pleading guilty to a charge arising from FIFA corruption probe.

The former president of El Salvador’s football federation was sentenced on Thursday to 16 months in U.S. prison after pleading guilty to a charge arising from a global football corruption probe involving the payment of bribes to stage and broadcast matches.

Reynaldo Vasquez, 66, the former president of the Federacion Salvadorena de Futbol (FESFUT), or the Salvadoran Football Federation, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn.

Also Read
U.S. women to embrace ‘adversity’ at sold-out Wembley

In pleading guilty last year to a racketeering conspiracy charge, Vasquez acknowledged receiving a $350,000 bribe in 2012 from Miami-based Media World, which brokers rights to broadcasts targeting Spanish speakers, to induce FESFUT to arrange media and marketing rights to qualifier matches for the 2018 World Cup.

Vasquez’ case is part of a sprawling probe into corruption at FIFA, the world’s soccer governing body, that has yielded 27 guilty pleas and two convictions at trial.

Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, said in a statement that Vasquez and the other defendants “disgraced themselves by lining their pockets with hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, at the expense of a beautiful sport.”

Vasquez led FESFUT in 2009 and 2010. FIFA banned him for life and fined him 500,000 Swiss francs ($512,610.21) in October 2019 after an internal ethics committee found him guilty of bribery.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us