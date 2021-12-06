Football Football Ex-Manchester City player Barton found not guilty of assaulting rival manager He made 269 appearances in the Premier League, including 130 for Manchester City. Nigamanth P LONDON 06 December, 2021 19:50 IST Barton is currently the manager of League Two side Bristol Rovers. - Action Images Nigamanth P LONDON 06 December, 2021 19:50 IST Former Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton was found not guilty on Monday of assaulting then Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel after an English third-tier match in April 2019.Barton, now manager of fourth tier League Two side Bristol Rovers, was coaching Fleetwood Town at the time and had denied pushing over Stendel in the tunnel of Oakwell Stadium.The 39-year-old was cleared of one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :