FA Cup: Chelsea comes from behind to beat plucky Plymouth

Chelsea suffered an FA Cup fourth-round scare on Saturday when it had to come from behind and needed extra time and a penalty save to beat League One Plymouth Argyle 2-1 with goals from Spaniards Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Plymouth shocked the Premier League side when defender Macaulay Gillesphey nodded the ball home from a free kick in the eighth minute, sparking wild celebration and a shower of green balloons from the travelling fans.

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel had tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the game while his expensively assembled squad looked rusty and heavy-footed after a fortnight's break.

Chelsea hit the woodwork three times in the first half, twice through Mateo Kovacic and again through Callum Hudson-Odoi but Plymouth's well drilled defence kept the European champion at bay until the 41st minute when quality told.

Captain Azpilicueta scored with a neat backheel from a low Mason Mount cross.

Plymouth absorbed waves of Chelsea attacks in the second half and extra time and last-ditch defending as well as inspired goalkeeping from Mike Cooper kept the host out until the 16th minute of extra time.

Alonso broke the deadlock when he got on the end of a pass from Kai Havertz and swept the ball in and with five minutes to go Kepa Arrizabalaga saved a penalty from Ryan Hardie.

West Ham beats Kidderminster Harriers 2-1

West Ham United broke the hearts of Kidderminster Harriers as it overcame the non-league side 2-1 thanks to last-gasp goals in normal and extra time in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Defender Alex Penny put Kidderminster ahead in the 19th minute. Substitute Declan Rice equalised in the 91st minute, smashing the ball into the roof of the net. Jarrod Bowen delivered a cruel twist when he bundled the ball home in the 120th minute to send West Ham into the fifth round.