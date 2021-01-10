Football Football FA Cup: Crawley stuns Leeds, Chelsea and Man City ease through Leeds United suffered the biggest upset of the FA Cup third round when it fell to a 3-0 defeat by fourth-tier Crawley Town as Manchester City and Chelsea eased through. Reuters Manchester 10 January, 2021 22:16 IST Crawley Town's Nicholas Tsaroulla celebrates after scoring a goal in a FA Cup match against Leeds United. - Reuters Photo Reuters Manchester 10 January, 2021 22:16 IST Premier League's Leeds United suffered the biggest upset of the FA Cup third round when it fell to a 3-0 defeat by fourth-tier Crawley Town on Sunday as Manchester City and Chelsea eased through.A brilliant solo strike from Nick Tsaroulla in the 50th minute put League Two Crawley in front after a first half in which Leeds had caused it few problems.Three minutes later the West Sussex club was 2-0 up after an error from Leeds keeper Kiko Casilla who let an Ashley Nadesan shot squeeze in at the near post.The impressive Nadesan had a hand in Crawley's third when his low shot was parried out by Casilla, only for Jordan Tunnicliffe to pounce and drill the ball home. FA WSL: Four-goal Kirby fires Chelsea to win amid COVID-19 chaos Crawley's best run in the FA Cup came in 2012, when it reached the fifth round -- the only other time it has made it past the third round.Bernardo Silva scored two goals and Phil Foden another as Manchester City strolled to a 3-0 win over Championship (second-tier) Birmingham City.Portuguese midfielder Silva scored his first goal at the Etihad Stadium in over a year when he fired the ball into the top corner in the eighth minute after Birmingham defender George Friend failed to clear.Silva doubled City's lead seven minutes later, finishing off a brilliant team move with a simple tap-in and Foden made it 3-0 before the break with a low strike from outside the box.Frank Lampard's Chelsea was also up against League Two opposition but avoided any embarrassment with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Morecambe. Read: Atletico close to agreeing loan deal with Lyon's Moussa Dembele Mason Mount gave Chelsea an early lead at Stamford Bridge with a sweetly struck shot from outside the box and German striker Timo Werner scored his first goal in two months with a simple tap-in before the break.Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz also got their names on the scoresheet as Chelsea secured its first win in four games in all competitions.Championship club Barnsley beat League Two Tranmere Rovers 2-0 while Bristol City, also of the Championship, needed an 83rd-minute goal from Chris Martin to beat League One (third tier) Portsmouth 2-1.Later on Sunday, Marine, who play in the eighth tier, take on Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur and League Two Newport host Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos