FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw: Chelsea travels to Leicester, Newcastle welcomes Man City

Defending champion Manchester City has been drawn away to Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarterfinals, while Leicester City's reward for beating Birmingham City is a visit from Chelsea as third in the Premier League takes on fourth.

City would be aiming to win back-to-back FA Cup trophies for the first time in its history. On the other hand, Newcastle is into the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2006.

The game between the Blues and the Foxes, already involved in a league tussle for Champions League spots, will be the most enticing quarterfinal encounter.

Arsenal goes to Sheffield United in another clash between Premier League's top-10 teams. The Gunners haven't beaten the Blades this season after losing 0-1 away in October last year before drawing 1-1 at the Emirates in January.

Last but not the least, Norwich City will play the winner of Thursday night's remaining fifth round tie between Derby County and Manchester United.

That match will see Rams captain Wayne Rooney face off against ex-club United for the first time, with the 34-year-old bagging three goals and contributing two assists since returning to English football with Derby.