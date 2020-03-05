Football Football FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw: Chelsea travels to Leicester, Newcastle welcomes Man City Manchester City will continue its title defence with a visit to Newcastle United, while Leicester City will face Chelsea at home in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Team Sportstar 05 March, 2020 11:31 IST Both Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) and Frank Lampard (Chelsea) have to take their sides to tricky away venues during the FA Cup quarterfinals week. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 05 March, 2020 11:31 IST Defending champion Manchester City has been drawn away to Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarterfinals, while Leicester City's reward for beating Birmingham City is a visit from Chelsea as third in the Premier League takes on fourth.City would be aiming to win back-to-back FA Cup trophies for the first time in its history. On the other hand, Newcastle is into the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2006.The game between the Blues and the Foxes, already involved in a league tussle for Champions League spots, will be the most enticing quarterfinal encounter.READ | Tottenham dumped out of FA Cup by Norwich City in shoot-out Arsenal goes to Sheffield United in another clash between Premier League's top-10 teams. The Gunners haven't beaten the Blades this season after losing 0-1 away in October last year before drawing 1-1 at the Emirates in January. Last but not the least, Norwich City will play the winner of Thursday night's remaining fifth round tie between Derby County and Manchester United.That match will see Rams captain Wayne Rooney face off against ex-club United for the first time, with the 34-year-old bagging three goals and contributing two assists since returning to English football with Derby. THE DRAW:Sheffield United vs ArsenalLeicester City vs ChelseaNewcastle United vs Manchester CityNorwich City vs Derby County or Manchester United Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos