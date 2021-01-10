Football Football FA WSL: Four-goal Kirby fires Chelsea to win amid COVID-19 chaos Frank Kirby completed her hat-trick in first-half stoppage time with a deft headed finish before adding another header eight minutes into the second half as Reading's rearguard crumbled. Reuters 10 January, 2021 22:05 IST Fran Kirby celebrates after scoring against Reading. - TWITTER Reuters 10 January, 2021 22:05 IST Fran Kirby scored four goals as Chelsea crushed Reading 5-0 on Sunday in the Women's Super League table to move second in the table with the weekend's other five games cancelled due to COVID-19 infections and injuries.Kirby opened the scoring when she ran in unmarked to snap up Sam Kerr's flick-on before cutting across keeper Grace Moloney and chipping the ball home right-footed in the 16th minute, and she added a second with her left foot seven minutes later.ALSO READ| Tursunov scores fastest goal in I-League history as TRAU, Real Kashmir play out draw She completed her hat-trick in first-half stoppage time with a deft headed finish before adding another header eight minutes into the second half as Reading's rearguard crumbled.A late goal from substitute Ji So-yun completed the rout to put Chelsea second on 23 points from nine games with a match in hand on leader Manchester United, who has 26 points. The two teams are scheduled to meet next weekend. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos