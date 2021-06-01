Football Football Sampdoria veteran Quagliarella signs on for another year aged 38 Quagliarella, who turns 39 in January next year, scored 13 goals in 33 Serie A games for Sampdoria this season. Reuters ROME 01 June, 2021 16:40 IST Fabio Quagliarella celebrates after scoring for Sampdoria. - AP Reuters ROME 01 June, 2021 16:40 IST Sampdoria's 38-year-old striker Fabio Quagliarella has agreed a deal to extend his contract until June 2022, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday."U.C. Sampdoria and president Massimo Ferrero announce that they have renewed the contract of Fabio Quagliarella," the club said in a statement."To the satisfaction of everyone, the striker – 233 appearances and 99 goals with our shirt – has tied himself to the Blucerchiati until June 30, 2022."Known for his ability to score spectacular goals, Quagliarella, who turns 39 in January next year, enjoyed the most prolific season of his career in 2018-19 when he finished as Serie A top scorer with 26 league goals.He has reached double figures in each of his five league campaigns with Sampdoria since joining the club permanently from Torino in July 2016, scoring 13 in 33 Serie A games this season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.