Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fan arrested for ‘97’ slogan on shirt

A photograph of the fan with the number 97 on the back of his white shirt, under the words ‘Not Enough’, was widely shared on Twitter.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 08:03 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
A football fan is arrested outside Wembley Stadium after Manchester City won the FA Cup Final in London on June 3, 2023.
A football fan is arrested outside Wembley Stadium after Manchester City won the FA Cup Final in London on June 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

A football fan is arrested outside Wembley Stadium after Manchester City won the FA Cup Final in London on June 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A football fan was arrested at the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City on Saturday after concerns about the slogan on the back of his shirt.

A photograph of the fan with the number 97 on the back of his white shirt, under the words ‘Not Enough’, was widely shared on Twitter.

ALSO READ
Now let’s make it a treble, Guardiola urges Manchester City players

The slogan was, according to some Twitter users, a reference to the 97 Liverpool fans who lost their lives as a result of the Hillsborough tragedy at the 1989 FA cup semifinal.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted that the supporter had been taken into custody on suspicion of a public order offence.

Sharing a tweet by a Liverpool FC fan account called the Kop Watch, the Met’s events Twitter account said: “We are aware of this and have worked proactively with officials at @wembleystadium to identify the individual.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody.”

Also Read | Ten Hag’s United “broken” after FA Cup final loss to Manchester City

Former Liverpool player Stan Collymore said on Twitter: “Struggling to find why someone would buy a shirt, then get numbers and words printed on it to then display it at a football match. Who’d print it?

“This isn’t partisan fandom, it’s celebrating tragedy that today, now, hurts so many.”

Police also said they were looking at CCTV footage after an object was thrown towards a Manchester United player in the first half of the match.

Premier League champions City won the final 2-1.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Manchester United /

Hillsborough /

Liverpool

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cerundolo downs Fritz to reach second week of slam for first time
    Reuters
  2. Nuggets coach says ‘We haven’t done a damn thing’ in NBA Finals
    AFP
  3. Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years
    Reuters
  4. Fan arrested for ‘97’ slogan on shirt
    Reuters
  5. Ten Hag’s United “broken” after FA Cup final loss to Manchester City
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Fan arrested for ‘97’ slogan on shirt
    Reuters
  2. Ten Hag’s United “broken” after FA Cup final loss to Manchester City
    Reuters
  3. Now let’s make it a treble, Guardiola urges Manchester City players
    Reuters
  4. FA Cup hero Gundogan mum on future with Manchester City
    Reuters
  5. Ligue 1: Messi, Ramos’ final game for PSG ends in defeat
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cerundolo downs Fritz to reach second week of slam for first time
    Reuters
  2. Nuggets coach says ‘We haven’t done a damn thing’ in NBA Finals
    AFP
  3. Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years
    Reuters
  4. Fan arrested for ‘97’ slogan on shirt
    Reuters
  5. Ten Hag’s United “broken” after FA Cup final loss to Manchester City
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment