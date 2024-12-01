Fan clash at German fourth-tier game leaves 79 injured, including 10 police officers

Fans of German sides FC Carl Zeiss Jena and BSG Chemie Leipzig clashed after a fourth-tier match, resulting in 79 injuries, the clubs said on Sunday.

After Saturday’s game, physical altercations between the two fan groups behind the stands prompted police intervention and resulted in the use of pepper spray.

Ten police officers were injured and five security staff.

After the match which Jena won 5-0, the club said a large group of visiting fans from Leipzig “violently broke through the buffer area” to gain access to the stand containing home fans.

ALSO READ | Bayern’s Kane suffers thigh injury, doubtful for German Cup clash against Leverkusen

Chemie Leipzig condemned its fans for throwing fireworks towards the Jena fans.

“Fortunately, these (fireworks) did not reach their presumed target. Nevertheless, we state that such actions, which are capable of causing serious injuries to other people in this way, are despicable,” Chemie Leipzig said.

“We condemn violence in the form of physical confrontations, especially the use of pyrotechnics against people... We will work at all levels to ensure that such misconduct is not repeated in the future,” it added.