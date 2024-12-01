 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fan clash at German fourth-tier game leaves 79 injured, including 10 police officers

After the game between FC Carl Zeiss Jena and BSG Chemie Leipzig, physical altercations between the two fan groups behind the stands prompted police intervention and resulted in the use of pepper spray.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 22:08 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative image: 79 people were injured during the fan clash after the FC Carl Zeiss Jena and BSG Chemie Leipzig.
Representative image: 79 people were injured during the fan clash after the FC Carl Zeiss Jena and BSG Chemie Leipzig. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative image: 79 people were injured during the fan clash after the FC Carl Zeiss Jena and BSG Chemie Leipzig. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fans of German sides FC Carl Zeiss Jena and BSG Chemie Leipzig clashed after a fourth-tier match, resulting in 79 injuries, the clubs said on Sunday.

After Saturday’s game, physical altercations between the two fan groups behind the stands prompted police intervention and resulted in the use of pepper spray.

Ten police officers were injured and five security staff.

After the match which Jena won 5-0, the club said a large group of visiting fans from Leipzig “violently broke through the buffer area” to gain access to the stand containing home fans.

ALSO READ | Bayern’s Kane suffers thigh injury, doubtful for German Cup clash against Leverkusen

Chemie Leipzig condemned its fans for throwing fireworks towards the Jena fans.

“Fortunately, these (fireworks) did not reach their presumed target. Nevertheless, we state that such actions, which are capable of causing serious injuries to other people in this way, are despicable,” Chemie Leipzig said.

“We condemn violence in the form of physical confrontations, especially the use of pyrotechnics against people... We will work at all levels to ensure that such misconduct is not repeated in the future,” it added.

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: Devank, Ayan guide Patna Pirates to second spot with win over Bengal Warriorz, Maninder reaches 1500 raid points; Naveen helps Dabang Delhi win over Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan cruises to opening T20 win over Zimbabwe
    AFP
  3. Fan clash at German fourth-tier game leaves 79 injured, including 10 police officers
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid vs Getafe LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 2-0 GET; Penalty overturned after VAR review
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga: Jude Bellingham subbed off at half-time in Real Madrid’s match against Getafe
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Fan clash at German fourth-tier game leaves 79 injured, including 10 police officers
    Reuters
  2. New York Red Bulls sets up final clash against LA Galaxy in MLS Cup
    AP
  3. Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG held by Nantes but maintains lead in points table
    AFP
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Reijnders brace at foggy San Siro helps Milan beat Empoli 3-0
    AP
  5. USWNT vs England women: USA draws 0-0 with Lionesses in Emma Hayes’ homecoming
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: Devank, Ayan guide Patna Pirates to second spot with win over Bengal Warriorz, Maninder reaches 1500 raid points; Naveen helps Dabang Delhi win over Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan cruises to opening T20 win over Zimbabwe
    AFP
  3. Fan clash at German fourth-tier game leaves 79 injured, including 10 police officers
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid vs Getafe LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 2-0 GET; Penalty overturned after VAR review
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga: Jude Bellingham subbed off at half-time in Real Madrid’s match against Getafe
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment