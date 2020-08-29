Football Football 2,500 fans back in Premier League venue for Brighton-Chelsea Around 2,500 fans — spaced out to abide by coronavirus social distancing — were allowed into Brighton’s stadium on the south coast of England. AP Brighton 29 August, 2020 22:56 IST Fans wearing masks enter the American Express Community Stadium for the pre-season Chelsea-Brighton friendly. - Reuters Photo AP Brighton 29 August, 2020 22:56 IST Supporters returned to a Premier League stadium for the first time since March on Saturday when Brighton drew 1-1 with Chelsea in a pre-season friendly.Around 2,500 fans — spaced out to abide by coronavirus social distancing — were allowed into Brighton’s stadium on the south coast of England. Read: Chelsea beats Manchester City 2-0 in women’s Community Shield It is one of the pilot schemes being run by the government to assess how spectators can return to sports venues on a more permanent basis during the pandemic.New signing Timo Werner gave Chelsea the lead in the fourth minute and Pascal Groߠequalized with a 90th-minute penalty.Brighton will also host Chelsea in its opening game of the pandemic-delayed new Premier League season on Sept. 14. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos