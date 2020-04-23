Shane Long and the fastest goals in Europe's top-five leagues

On this day in 2019, Shane Long grabbed a quickfire slice of Premier League history.

The Southampton striker charged down an attempted pass from Craig Cathcart before lobbing Ben Foster to give his side the lead over Watford.

It was officially clocked at 7.69 seconds into the game at Vicarage Road, making it the fastest goal ever scored in a Premier League match.

The previous quickest was scored by Ledley King, who netted for Tottenham after 10 seconds against Bradford City back on December 9, 2000.

But do you know who holds the record for the other top-five leagues in Europe? Well, you do now.

BUNDESLIGA

DATE: 23/08/2014

PLAYER: Karim Bellarabi

GOAL TIME: 9.32 seconds

GAME: Borussia Dortmund 0-2 BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Bayer Leverkusen forward Karim Bellarabi holds the fastest goal in Bundesliga history. - ap

This goal showed the benefit of a bold approach to kick-off. Leverkusen got the game underway and immediately launched an attack, Sebastian Boenisch played it to Bellarabi, he turned into space and slotted the ball past Mitch Langerak.

LALIGA

DATE: 20/01/2008

PLAYER: Joseba Llorente

GOAL TIME: 7.8 seconds

GAME: REAL VALLADOLID 2-1 Espanyol

File Photo: Joseba Llorente's (Right) opening goal against Espanyol in 2008 remains a part of LaLiga history. - reuters

The art of the surprise attack. Llorente kicked off with Victor and raced upfield, while his team-mate turned back into his own half and then quickly spun to play a long ball over the Espanyol defence. Llorente kept his cool with a lobbed finish.

LIGUE 1

DATE: 15/02/1992

PLAYER: Michel Rio

GOAL TIME: 8 seconds

GAME: CAEN 3-1 Cannes

Rio's record is by far the longest in the top-five European leagues and helped Caen see off Cannes in convincing fashion. Whether he truly meant the inspired first-time finish, volleyed in off the crossbar after a long punt up the pitch, is less clear.

PREMIER LEAGUE

DATE: 23/04/2019

PLAYER: Shane Long

GOAL TIME: 7.69 seconds

GAME: Watford 1-1 Southampton

Shane Long scored the fastest Premier League goal against Watford. - reuters

A start to a match that Cathcart will not want to watch too many times. He dithered on the ball just long enough to see his attempted pass blocked by Long, who held the centre-back at arm's length before clipping a fine finish over Foster. This was, though, the only goal on our list that didn't end up leading to a victory.

SERIE A

DATE: 02/12/2001

PLAYER: Paolo Poggi

GOAL TIME: 8.2 seconds

GAME: Fiorentina 1-3 Piacenza

A goal born out of some fantastically frantic early pressing, allowing Poggi to race onto a loose ball and slam a powerful finish home from the edge of the Fiorentina box. It was one of only three he scored for Piacenza.