Chennaiyin FC signs Tajik winger Fatkhulloev

Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, a 30-year-old winger from Tajikistan, has signed up to play for Chennaiyin FC in the 2020-21 Indian Super League season on a free transfer.

Fatkhulloev, Tajikistan’s most-capped international with 68 caps so far, is set for his first professional stint in India. He joins Chennaiyin after a stint with Tajik club FK Khujand.

“CFC is one of the biggest clubs in India with fantastic fans,” Fatkhulloev said.

“So when the opportunity arose to make the move, I didn’t think twice. I am really excited about meeting my new team-mates, and hopefully delivering a good brand of football with them, which helps us compete for the ISL title.”

Fatkhulloev was a key member of the Tajikistan squad that finished third in the 2006 U-17 Asian Championship, scoring in the third-place playoff win against Syria. He was also pivotal in helping Tajikistan reach the round-of-16 stage of the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup, with Fatkhulloev netting in the group stage victory over USA. Two of his nine international goals have been scored against India: in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup final defeat and in a 2013 international friendly win.

'Winning mentality'

Commenting on Chennaiyin’s new recruit, head coach Csaba Laszlo said, “In Fatkhulo (Fatkhulloev), we are signing an experienced professional who has proven his mettle for club and country. He is yet another player who fits our mould of versatility, capable of performing on both wings, and even down the middle. He has won all the major honours back home in Tajikistan, so an added advantage is the winning mentality he will bring to the table.”

Fatkhulloev scored four goals and three assists for FK Khujand as his team finished second in the 2020 Tajik League that concluded earlier this month.

Fatkhulloev has spent the majority of his senior professional career at FC Istiklol, whom he won an impressive six Tajik top flight championships and five Tajik Cup titles during an initial eight-year stay. He also helped Istiklol reach the AFC Cup final twice during that period.

Following a short stay at Indonesian club Persela Lamongan, Fatkhulloev returned to Istiklol in 2018. Over two seasons, he added a Tajik League and Tajik Cup triumph each to his kitty, before making the move to Uzbekistan Super League side FK Buxoro for a brief spell.