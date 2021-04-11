Go with a winning mentality, be meticulous, says former India captain Bruno Coutinho to FC Goa

FC Goa needs to go in with a "winning mentality" and adopt a "meticulous" approach as it makes its debut in the AFC Champions League Group Stage to be held for the first time in India, said former India captain Bruno Coutinho.

FC Goa will become the first club from the country to play in the continental club competition on April 14 when it takes on Qatar's Al-Rayyan.

The Indian Supper League side will compete alongside Persepolis, Al-Rayyan and Al-Wahda in Group E of the group stages.

"The club that is coming here have been playing at this high level from prior. For them this is not the first time in the competition," said Bruno.

"They have very good players and it is not easy playing against team from West Asian countries. In contrast, we are the debutants. So we need to be meticulous.

"There is nothing to fear. You have to go with a winning mentality, which is most important," he added.

The action in Group E will kick off with Iran's Persepolis taking on Al-Wahda of the UAE in the opening encounter, followed by host FC Goa facing Qatari side Al-Rayyan.

"It is the biggest opportunity for fans and the Indian football fraternity that the AFC Champions League is being held in Goa. It is an honour for the players and for me as well, as a Goan," Bruno, an Arjuna Awardee, said.

"The tournament coming to India for the first time and an Indian team -- FC Goa -- playing for the first time -- is great. I would like to wish good luck to them. All the best and go for the kill!" he added.