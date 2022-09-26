FC Goa announces 27-member squad for ISL 2022-23 season

FC Goa announced its full squad for the upcoming 2022-23 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday.

The 27-member squad led by Brandon Fernandes will have 10 players from Goa with six overseas signings.

The side will be coached by Carlos Pena, who formerly played for FC Goa and was a part of the Club’s Super Cup-winning side in 2019 and the ISL League winners’ Shield-winning squad in 2020.

Pena will be assisted by Gouramangi Singh, Gorka Azkorra, Joel Dones and Eduard Carrera, who are also part of the coaching staff.

As per the league’s guidelines a minimum of four U-23 players have to be present in clubs’ squads and the Gaurs’ squad features nine such names.

The squad also features two new faces with prior ISL experience with Arshdeep Singh and Alvaro Vazquez joining the squad after spells at Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters respectively.

“All of the Club’s new signings, namely, Arshdeep Singh, Fares Arnaout, Marc Valiente, Ayush Chhetri, Noah Sadaoui, Iker Guarrotxena and Alvaro Vazquez are expected to make their first ISL appearances for the club this season,” FC Goa said in a release.

The ninth season of ISL begins from October 7.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari | Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Anwar Ali, Fares Arnaout, Leander D’Cunha, Marc Valiente, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Lesly Rebello | Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes (Captain), Princeton Rebello, Ayush Chhetri, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chothe, Redeem Tlang, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil, Lalremruata HP | Forwards: Noah Sadaoui, Devendra Murgaokar, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vazquez

Coaching Staff: Carlos Pena (Head Coach), Gouramangi Singh (Assistant Coach), Gorka Azkorra (Assistant Coach), Joel Dones (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Eduard Carrera (Goalkeeping Coach).