ISL 2022-23: FC Goa signs midfielder Ayush Chhetri on three-year deal

FC Goa on Wednesday announced the signing of teenage midfielder Ayush Chhetri on a three-year contract.

“FC Goa is one of the best football clubs in the country and I’m happy to join them,” said Chhetri. The 19-year-old will be an addition to the club’s strong midfield line-up which is led by Brandon Fernandes and Edu Bedia.

Born in Mizoram, Chhetri gained prominence in the 2021-22 I-League season, when he made 10 league appearances for Aizwal FC and netted three goals.

Chhetri also played for the I-League side’s U15 and U18 teams in the Hero Youth League.

“Given his experience in the I-League last season, we felt he was ready to make the step up and rub shoulders with the players in the ISL on a daily basis,” said Ravi Puskar, the club’s Director of Football.

This is FC Goa’s sixth signing of the summer. The club had secured the services of Alvaro Vazquez, Noah Sadoui, Ikar Guarrotxena, Arshdeep Singh and Fares Arnaout.

FC Goa will be looking to better last season’s performance when it exited the semifinal by losing to Mumbai City FC.