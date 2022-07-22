Football

ISL 2022-23: FC Goa signs midfielder Ayush Chhetri on three-year deal

The Gaurs acquired the mifielder from Aizwal FC on a three-year deal.

Team Sportstar
22 July, 2022 17:50 IST
22 July, 2022 17:50 IST
Chhetri rose to prominence with his performance at Aizwal FC in the Hero Youth League.

Chhetri rose to prominence with his performance at Aizwal FC in the Hero Youth League. | Photo Credit: FC Goa

The Gaurs acquired the mifielder from Aizwal FC on a three-year deal.

FC Goa on Wednesday announced the signing of teenage midfielder Ayush Chhetri on a three-year contract.

“FC Goa is one of the best football clubs in the country and I’m happy to join them,” said Chhetri. The 19-year-old will be an addition to the club’s strong midfield line-up which is led by Brandon Fernandes and Edu Bedia.

Born in Mizoram, Chhetri gained prominence in the 2021-22 I-League season, when he made 10 league appearances for Aizwal FC and netted three goals.

Also Read
ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC announces goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy signing

Chhetri also played for the I-League side’s U15 and U18 teams in the Hero Youth League.

“Given his experience in the I-League last season, we felt he was ready to make the step up and rub shoulders with the players in the ISL on a daily basis,” said Ravi Puskar, the club’s Director of Football.

This is FC Goa’s sixth signing of the summer. The club had secured the services of Alvaro Vazquez, Noah Sadoui, Ikar Guarrotxena, Arshdeep Singh and Fares Arnaout.

FC Goa will be looking to better last season’s performance when it exited the semifinal by losing to Mumbai City FC.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Watch: Aishwarya Babu's breaks triple jump national record, registers 14.14m jump in Chennai

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

Watch: When a journalist joined celebrating fans after Australia qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

In Pictures: Chuni Goswami, an Indian football legend

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us