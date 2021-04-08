FC Goa announces squad for AFC Champions League

FC Goa has announced a 28-member squad for the AFC Champions League. The Gaurs will start their maiden voyage into the continental club competition on April 14 when they take on Qatar’s Al-Rayyan.

As per the rules, only four foreign players are allowed in the squad. Out of this, one of them must belong to an Asian Football Federation member association country. Australian defender James Donachie fulfils that criteria.

Forward Igor Angulo and midfielder Alberto Noguera miss out while Romeo Fernandes makes a comeback to the senior side for the first time in five years.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita