Football Football FC Goa announces squad for AFC Champions League Forward Igor Angulo and midfielder Alberto Noguera miss out while Romeo Fernandes makes a comeback to the senior side for the first time in five years. Team Sportstar 08 April, 2021 15:14 IST FC Goa forward Ishan Pandita at a training session. - FC GOA Team Sportstar 08 April, 2021 15:14 IST FC Goa has announced a 28-member squad for the AFC Champions League. The Gaurs will start their maiden voyage into the continental club competition on April 14 when they take on Qatar’s Al-Rayyan.READ| FC Goa's AFC Champions League mantra: Play smart and stay true to club philosophy As per the rules, only four foreign players are allowed in the squad. Out of this, one of them must belong to an Asian Football Federation member association country. Australian defender James Donachie fulfils that criteria.READ| Sunil Chhetri to lead Bengaluru FC for AFC Cup contest Forward Igor Angulo and midfielder Alberto Noguera miss out while Romeo Fernandes makes a comeback to the senior side for the first time in five years.SquadGoalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh MoirangthemDefenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil KhanMidfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo FernandesForwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.