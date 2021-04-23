Football AFC Champions League 2021 FC Goa vs Persepolis Live Score: Goa looks to bounce back after first defeat AFC Champions League 2021 FC Goa vs Persepolis Live Score: After suffering its first defeat on Tuesday, FC Goa will want to bounce back against Persepolis on Friday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 23 April, 2021 21:19 IST FC Goa currently has two draws and a loss in the AFC Champions League- FC Goa Media Team Sportstar Last Updated: 23 April, 2021 21:19 IST Welcome to live coverage of the 2020-21 AFC Champions League Group E fixture between FC Goa and Persepolis at the Fatorda Stadium. FC Goa’s full squad for the AFC Champions LeagueGoalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh MoirangthemDefenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Ivan Gonzalez (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil KhanMidfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo FernandesForwards: Jorge Ortiz , Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita.Where can you watch the match?The match will be broadcast on the Star Network. Watch FC Goa vs Persepolis on Star Sports 3. The match will also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.