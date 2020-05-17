Football

Cologne makes tifo in stands from fans' shirts and scarves

Fans may be banned from Bundesliga stadiums, but Cologne found a way to help them continue having a presence.

Tom Webber
17 May, 2020 21:44 IST
FC Koln

Cologne used fans' shirts, scarves and stuffed replicas of goat mascot Hennes to create a tifo out of the empty seats.   -  Getty Images

Tom Webber
17 May, 2020 21:44 IST

Cologne created a display from shirts provided by fans for its Bundesliga home game against Mainz on Sunday.

Germany's top flight this weekend returned from a two-month suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic, though all remaining fixtures will be played behind closed doors.

RELATED| Players must not repeat Hertha celebrations - Bosz

Cologne asked supporters if they wanted any memorabilia placed in the stands to ensure they still had some kind of presence in the RheinEnergieStadion.

 

The club then used the shirts, scarves and stuffed replicas of goat mascot Hennes to create a brilliant show - known as a tifo - out of the empty seats.

Alongside a trio of photographs of the end product, Koln tweeted: "We asked #effzeh fans if they wanted to hand over their lucky scarf or kit to be placed in the stadium for the upcoming games.

"It's not the same as you being there and it never will be, but thank you."

RELATED| Gladbach plots cardboard cut-out fans for Bundesliga restart

Borussia Monchengladbach has also attempted to cover empty seats at its stadium by sticking photos of fans onto cardboard cut-outs.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

  Dugout videos

 Related