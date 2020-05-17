Cologne makes tifo in stands from fans' shirts and scarves

Cologne created a display from shirts provided by fans for its Bundesliga home game against Mainz on Sunday.

Germany's top flight this weekend returned from a two-month suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic, though all remaining fixtures will be played behind closed doors.

Cologne asked supporters if they wanted any memorabilia placed in the stands to ensure they still had some kind of presence in the RheinEnergieStadion.

The club then used the shirts, scarves and stuffed replicas of goat mascot Hennes to create a brilliant show - known as a tifo - out of the empty seats.

Alongside a trio of photographs of the end product, Koln tweeted: "We asked #effzeh fans if they wanted to hand over their lucky scarf or kit to be placed in the stadium for the upcoming games.

"It's not the same as you being there and it never will be, but thank you."

Borussia Monchengladbach has also attempted to cover empty seats at its stadium by sticking photos of fans onto cardboard cut-outs.