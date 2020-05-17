Football Football Cologne makes tifo in stands from fans' shirts and scarves Fans may be banned from Bundesliga stadiums, but Cologne found a way to help them continue having a presence. Tom Webber 17 May, 2020 21:44 IST Cologne used fans' shirts, scarves and stuffed replicas of goat mascot Hennes to create a tifo out of the empty seats. - Getty Images Tom Webber 17 May, 2020 21:44 IST Cologne created a display from shirts provided by fans for its Bundesliga home game against Mainz on Sunday.Germany's top flight this weekend returned from a two-month suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic, though all remaining fixtures will be played behind closed doors.RELATED| Players must not repeat Hertha celebrations - Bosz Cologne asked supporters if they wanted any memorabilia placed in the stands to ensure they still had some kind of presence in the RheinEnergieStadion. We asked #effzeh fans if they wanted to hand over their lucky scarf or kit to be placed in the stadium for the upcoming games.It’s not the same as you being there and it never will be, but thank you pic.twitter.com/oRbXOKSerp— 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) May 17, 2020 The club then used the shirts, scarves and stuffed replicas of goat mascot Hennes to create a brilliant show - known as a tifo - out of the empty seats.Alongside a trio of photographs of the end product, Koln tweeted: "We asked #effzeh fans if they wanted to hand over their lucky scarf or kit to be placed in the stadium for the upcoming games."It's not the same as you being there and it never will be, but thank you."RELATED| Gladbach plots cardboard cut-out fans for Bundesliga restart Borussia Monchengladbach has also attempted to cover empty seats at its stadium by sticking photos of fans onto cardboard cut-outs. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos