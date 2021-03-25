Football Football Fenerbahce part ways with head coach Erol Bulut Fenerbahce's former midfielder and sporting director Emre Belozoglu was appointed as interim caretaker after the club mutually parted ways with Bulut on Thursday. Reuters 25 March, 2021 22:27 IST Turkey's Fenerbahce said on Thursday it has parted ways with head coach Erol Bulut by mutual agreement. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 25 March, 2021 22:27 IST Turkey's Fenerbahce said on Thursday it has parted ways with head coach Erol Bulut by mutual agreement, and added that former midfielder and sporting director Emre Belozoglu was appointed as caretaker for the remainder of the season.Fenerbahce, Turkey's second most decorated club, is third in the top-tier Super Lig after 30 games, two points behind bitter rival Galatasaray in second place and five off leader Besiktas, who has a match in hand.However, despite a good start to the season, the team has been unable to maintain their momentum in the second half of the campaign. It has won just two matches in its last five.READ | Jamaica, U.S. friendly to go ahead despite positive COVID-19 tests "Upon our board's decision, our sporting director Emre Belozoglu will work as our football team's technical officer," the club said in a statement."We wish our team, which will continue its battle in the Super Lig under Emre Belozoglu's leadership, success."Belozoglu played for Fenerbahce for eight seasons, and was also a member of Turkey's national team squad. He has been working as Fenerbahce's sporting director for the past year.In January, Fenerbahce signed 32-year-old German midfielder Mesut Ozil on a 3-1/2 year deal, in a landmark move for the team that the player regards as his boyhood club. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.