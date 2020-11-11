Football Football Fernando Gago retires after string of injuries The former Real Madrid and Boca Juniors midfielder ended his playing career on Tuesday after succumbing to a series a serious injuries. Reuters Buenos Aires 11 November, 2020 10:04 IST Fernando Gago playing for Argentina at the 2014 World Cup. - REUTERS Reuters Buenos Aires 11 November, 2020 10:04 IST Former Real Madrid and Boca Juniors midfielder Fernando Gago ended his playing career on Tuesday after finally succumbing to a series of serious injuries.Gago, 34, also played for AS Roma and Valencia and was on the books of Buenos Aires club Velez Sarsfield.“We’ve lost a very important player,” Velez coach Pablo Cavallero told a local radio station in announcing the news. The decision has been made.ALSO READ | Jude Bellingham gets England call-upA stylish holding midfielder, Gago seriously damaged his Achilles tendon three times and twice damaged the tendons in his knee, robbing him of years at the top. He won two La Liga titles with Real Madrid and appeared for Argentina at the 2014 World Cup and the 2008 Olympics. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos