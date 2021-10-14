Football Football Man City's Torres suffers fractured foot on Spain duty Manchester City did not provide a timeline for Ferran Torres's return and said in a statement he would undergo further tests in Manchester. Reuters Milan 14 October, 2021 22:08 IST Ferran Torres scored both goals in Spain's 2-1 win over Italy in the UEFA Nations League semifinal, but limped off in the second half after suffering a blow to his foot. - AP Reuters Milan 14 October, 2021 22:08 IST Manchester City forward Ferran Torres sustained a small fracture on his right foot while on international duty with Spain, the Premier League club said on Thursday.Torres scored both goals in Spain's 2-1 win over Italy in the UEFA Nations League semifinal, but limped off in the second half after suffering a blow to his foot.The 21-year-old was initially a doubt before playing in their 2-1 defeat by France in the final on Sunday.RELATED| Barca defender Araujo doubtful for Clasico after injury City did not provide a timeline for Torres's return and said in a statement he would undergo further tests in Manchester."The City forward, who scored twice in Spain’s UEFA Nations League semi-final victory over Italy and also started the showpiece final against France, has picked up a small fracture. He has since returned to Manchester for tests and will continue to be monitored," the club said in a statement.Spanish media reported that he could be out of action for six weeks. City takes on Burnley in the league on Saturday. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :