India's World Cup qualifier against Qatar likely to be postponed

India's FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier at home against Qatar is likely to be postponed after FIFA and AFC made a formal proposal for the same after a meeting in Zurich today.

Apart from the game against Qatar, India is also scheduled to play a friendly versus Tajikistan in March.

FIFA and AFC have sent the proposal to postpone to the relevant member associations. An update on these fixtures will be announced after consultation with the associations. The decision was made keeping in mind the well-being and health of all individuals involved.

FIFA said it will continue to monitor the situation in relation to the coronavirus outbreak — in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), the confederations and the member associations.

Other topics of discussion were the women's Olympic play-off between Korea Republic and China PR, as well as the AFC Futsal Championship Turkmenistan 2020.

According to the Indonesian football association, matches scheduled to take place in March and June have been moved to October and November respectively.