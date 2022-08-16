Football

FIFA bans AIFF: Gokulam Kerala hopeful of competing in AFC Women’s Club 

Gokulam FC president, V.C. Praveen said the team received no intimation about its participation in the AFC Women’s Club Championship.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
KOZHIKODE 16 August, 2022 12:55 IST
KOZHIKODE 16 August, 2022 12:55 IST
The Gokulam Kerala players celebrate. Twitter/IndianFootball

The Gokulam Kerala players celebrate. Twitter/IndianFootball | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Gokulam FC president, V.C. Praveen said the team received no intimation about its participation in the AFC Women’s Club Championship.

The Gokulam Kerala FC team has landed in Uzbekistan for the AFC Women’s Club Championship, starting on August 20.

However, Gokulam FC president, V.C. Praveen said the team received no intimation about its participation in the championship after the world football governing body (FIFA) banned the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

“We hope to play in the AFC championship. Our team has already reached Uzbekistan,” Praveen told  Sportstar on Tuesday. 

Praveen, however, believes it is a wake-up call for the AIFF. “The possibility of a ban has been there for quite some time,” he said. “Though the (Indian) government warned, the Supreme Court warned, the AIFF took it very lightly. So this was bound to happen,” Praveen said. 

“Probably the revamp or whatever the CoA is suggesting is good for the game. For instance, the professional cricketers coming into the helm of affairs has helped Indian cricket,” he added. 

He said Indian football might have to suffer for a while because of the ban, which, however, could help the sport in the country in the long term. Praveen further feels the ban could not have come at a worse time for Indian football.

“The quality of Indian players definitely has come up. The women’s football is also improving. With little more focus we could become one of the top football countries in the next 10 years,” he said. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 I-Day special: 75 iconic sporting moments
Videos

Tuchel, Conte play down feisty handshake after Premier League game

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us