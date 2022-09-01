Football

FIFA bans football official for sexually harassing female refs

Obert Zhoya was found guilty of “abusing his position to sexually harass” three women, FIFA said in announcing the verdict of its ethics committee. He was fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,300).

01 September, 2022 21:55 IST
FIFA said evidence including written statements from the women led to the charges against Zhoya being proven. The allegations were first reported in 2020.

FIFA said evidence including written statements from the women led to the charges against Zhoya being proven. The allegations were first reported in 2020.

FIFA judges banned a male football official from Zimbabwe for five years on Thursday for sexually harassing female referees.

Zhoya had been secretary general of the Zimbabwe Football Association’s referees committee with influence over training match officials and appointing them to games.

The latest sexual abuse case for FIFA follows investigations and sanctions against senior football officials in Afghanistan and Haiti. An investigation is ongoing in Gabon.

