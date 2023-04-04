Football

FIFA bans former Peru FA president for life over bribery charges

Reuters
04 April, 2023 21:43 IST
Former president of the Peruvian Football Association Manuel Burga Seoane has been banned from all football-related activities for life by FIFA for participating in bribery schemes, world football’s governing body said on Tuesday.

Seoane was also ordered to pay a fine of 1 million Swiss francs ($1.10 million) for breaching articles in FIFA’s Code of Ethics related to conflicts of interest, bribery and corruption, and offering and accepting gifts or other benefits among others.

“The sanction imposed on Mr Burga Seoane follows a previous decision rendered by the adjudicatory chamber in July 2019,” FIFA said.

That decision was annulled by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in April last year and referred back to the investigatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee.

But the adjudicatory chamber said it was “comfortably satisfied” that Seoane, also a former member of the CONMEBOL Executive Committee and the FIFA Development Committee, had breached the code of ethics.

Reuters has contacted the Peruvian FA for comment.

FIFA also said it had banned Bimo Wirjasoekarta, the President of Indonesian club Tira Persikabo, for two years after finding him guilty of “acts of intimidation, coercion, threat and exploitation towards a player”.

Wirjasoekarta’s sanction is suspended for a probationary period of three years and he must also pay a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs.

