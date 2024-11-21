 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Club World Cup pushback sees the possibility of player strike action raised again

The new format of the Club World Cup has faced a fierce backlash, with players’ union FIFPRO raising concerns about the physical and mental impact on players as a result of an increasingly congested schedule.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 09:51 IST , HOOFDDORP, NETHERLANDS - 2 MINS READ

AP
Representative image: The FIFA-run Club World Cup has been expanded from seven teams to 32 and will be staged in the United States from June to July next year.
Representative image: The FIFA-run Club World Cup has been expanded from seven teams to 32 and will be staged in the United States from June to July next year. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative image: The FIFA-run Club World Cup has been expanded from seven teams to 32 and will be staged in the United States from June to July next year. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A strike by top football stars cannot be ruled out, a spokesperson for the sport’s global players’ union said Wednesday, as the newly expanded Club World Cup continues to face pushback.

The FIFA-run competition has been expanded from seven teams to 32 and will be staged in the United States from June to July next year.

Its new format has faced a fierce backlash, with players’ union FIFPRO raising concerns about the physical and mental impact on players as a result of an increasingly congested schedule.

“We have seen players’ strikes in different sports. We also have seen it in professional football and the players (have) proactively talked about it,” Alexander Bielefeld, FIFPRO director of policy and strategic relations, said.

“I think it’s quite a unique moment in terms of how connected players are on this issue. So I, personally, would also not rule anything out at this point,” he added.

ALSO READ | Costa Rican club Alajuelense threatens FIFA with legal action in bid for spot at Club World Cup

Manchester City midfielder Rodri said in September that players were close to taking strike action because of the number of games they have to play. He sustained a likely season-ending injury days later when damaging knee ligaments.

On Wednesday a report by Belgian university KU Leuven, which was commissioned by FIFPRO, studied occupational safety and health standards in relation to football.

FIFPRO said governing bodies had shown “no commitment to identify holistic health and safety standards to address player needs in a high-risk environment.”

While Europe’s top clubs have welcomed the new Club World Cup, it is the subject of a formal complaint to the European Commission in Brussels by players’ unions and domestic leagues about how it was added to the global football calendar.

FIFPRO said the report would be added to evidence for its complaint.

Despite resistance, FIFA is pushing ahead with the Club World Cup, which president Gianni Infantino described last week as the “start of a new era for football.”

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA /

FIFA Club World Cup /

Gianni Infantino /

Rodri

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Costa Rican club Alajuelense threatens FIFA with legal action in bid for spot at Club World Cup
    AP
  2. FIFA Club World Cup pushback sees the possibility of player strike action raised again
    AP
  3. India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand
    Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
  4. F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Max Verstappen in sight of exclusive club of four-time Formula One champions
    AFP
  5. NBA 2024-25: Golden State Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton to undergo season-ending knee surgery
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA Club World Cup pushback sees the possibility of player strike action raised again
    AP
  2. Juan Mata joins ownership group of MLS expansion franchise San Diego FC
    AP
  3. Costa Rican club Alajuelense threatens FIFA with legal action in bid for spot at Club World Cup
    AP
  4. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Lyon’s late surge routs Roma; Chelsea, Real Madrid also into quarterfinals
    AP
  5. Iconic Real Madrid lockers on display in London auction
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Costa Rican club Alajuelense threatens FIFA with legal action in bid for spot at Club World Cup
    AP
  2. FIFA Club World Cup pushback sees the possibility of player strike action raised again
    AP
  3. India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand
    Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
  4. F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Max Verstappen in sight of exclusive club of four-time Formula One champions
    AFP
  5. NBA 2024-25: Golden State Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton to undergo season-ending knee surgery
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment