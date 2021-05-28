Football Football Five substitutes option in football extended through 2022 A pandemic-era rule giving competition organisers the option to let teams use five substitutes in a match was extended Friday through 2022. AP Zurich 28 May, 2021 20:30 IST FIFA can now apply the policy at next year's World Cup in Qatar. - AP AP Zurich 28 May, 2021 20:30 IST A pandemic-era rule giving competition organisers the option to let teams use five substitutes in a match was extended Friday through 2022.FIFA can now apply the policy at next year's World Cup in Qatar.“The decision follows a global analysis of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on football,” the International Football Association Board said in a statement.READ: China draws up action plan to boost FIFA World Cup ambitionsThe interim rule was introduced last May to help players avoid injury and ease their workload. They resumed playing in a congested schedule after a near-total shutdown of the sport because of the pandemic.The latest extension covers competitions “scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2022” — including the World Cup but not domestic competitions that start in 2022 and run into 2023.Teams can use five substitutes instead of three in the regulation 90 minutes and a sixth in extra time of knockout games. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.