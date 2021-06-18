Football Football FIFA punishes Mexico yet again for anti-gay chant by fans FIFA has punished Mexico by ordering it to play its next two home games in empty stadiums and also cough up a fine of $65,000. AP Zurich 18 June, 2021 23:19 IST FIFA said its disciplinary committee also opened a case against Mexico for the same chants at a friendly against Iceland last month in Arlington, Texas. - AP AP Zurich 18 June, 2021 23:19 IST Mexico’s football team will play two home games in empty stadiums as part of a FIFA punishment on Friday for fans chanting anti-gay slurs at an Olympic qualifying tournament.FIFA said the Mexican Football Association must also pay a 60,000 Swiss francs ($65,000) fine.Mexican fans persisted in aiming the chant at opposing teams’ goalkeepers despite regular FIFA fines and efforts by the FA to curb the insults.RELATED| Copa America: More COVID-19 cases emerge as four of 10 teams hit The latest incidents were during games against the United States and Dominican Republic in March at the qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics that Mexico hosted in Guadalajara.Mexico’s next two official home games are World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica in September and Canada in October.FIFA said its disciplinary committee also opened a case against Mexico for the same chants at a friendly against Iceland last month in Arlington, Texas. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :