FIFA rankings: India static at 108, but lost 11 places in 2019

The Indian men’s football team remained static at 108th spot in the year-ending FIFA rankings issued on Thursday.

India, however, lost 11 places throughout the year.

With 1187 total points, India is placed at 19th spot among Asian countries headed by Japan (28th).

India was placed at 97th in the December FIFA rankings of last year. The best ranking for the team this year was 101 in April and June.

In the Asian rankings, Japan is followed by Iran (33), Korea (40), Australia (42) and continental champion Qatar (55).