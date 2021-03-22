Four Indian referees invited by the JFA to officiate international friendlies

Four FIFA/Elite AFC Referees and Assistant Referees from India have been invited by the Japan Football Association (JFA) to officiate two of its home international friendlies to be held on March 25 and 29 in Kanagawa and Fukuoka respectively.

READ | Tearful Zlatan makes emotional return to Sweden squad

Referee Rowan Arumugham, along with Assistant Referees Joseph Louis Tony and Sumanta Dutta, and fourth official Coimbatore Ramasamy Srikrishna, will officiate the match between Japan and South Korea on March 25.

Srikrishna, along with Louis Tony and Dutta, and fourth official Arumugham will take charge of the Saison Card Cup 2021 match between the U-24 sides of Japan and Argentina on March 29.