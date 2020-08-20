Football Football FIFA suspends two more Haiti officials in sexual abuse inquiry Preliminary investigation proceedings are currently being carried out that include the analysis of potential offenses committed by other football officials in Haiti, FIFA said. PTI Zurich 20 August, 2020 16:47 IST Yves Jean-Bart, 73, has categorically denies accusations that he raped several young female footballers at a training facility outside Port-au-Prince over the course of the past five years. - REUTERS PTI Zurich 20 August, 2020 16:47 IST FIFA suspended two more football officials in Haiti to widen its investigation on Thursday into alleged systematic sexual abuse of young women players.FIFA’s ethics committee judges first extended a 90-day provisional ban of Yves Jean-Bart, the longtime Haiti football federation president, by another 90 days while he is investigated for allegedly abusing national team players FIFA said ethics investigators now expanded the scope of the aforementioned investigations by opening formal proceedings against a woman and a man.RELATED| Haiti FA president probed for sexually abusing young female footballers They are the girls’ supervisor at the national training center, Nela Joseph, and the federation’s technical director, Wilner Etienne. Both were suspended for 90 days.Furthermore, preliminary investigation proceedings are currently being carried out that include the analysis of potential offenses committed by other football officials in Haiti, FIFA said.Jean-Bart, who has led Haitian football for 20 years, has denied the allegations that were published by British newspaper The Guardian in April. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos