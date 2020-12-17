The Best FIFA Football Awards LIVE updates: Full list of nominees, categories, streaming details

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020.

- The winner of The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Sarina Wiegman (The Netherlands)

- Nominees: Emma Hayes (Chelsea), Jean-Luc Vasseur (Lyon), Sarina Wiegman (The Netherlands)

- Arsenal's legendary manager Arsene Wenger is called on to the stage to announce the The Best FIFA Women’s Coach.

- Tottenham Hotspur foward Son Heung-Min's Premier League goal against Burnley wins the Puskas Award. Here's the spectacular strike from the South Korean.

- Next is the Puskas Award for the best goal of the year.

Finalists: Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Ceara vs Flamengo), Son Heung-Min (Tottenham vs Burnley), Luis Suarez (Barcelona vs Mallorca)

- Winner of The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany/Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer has Bayern Munich led to its second treble sweeping an eighth straight Bundesliga title, the DFB Pokal and a sixth Champions League crown beating PSG in the final.

- On to the next category which is for the men’s goalkeeper:

Nominees: Alisson Becker (Brazil/Liverpool), Manuel Neuer (Germany/Bayern Munich), Jan Oblak (Slovenia/Atletico Madrid)

- Winner of The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi (France/Lyon)

The France No. 1 has won ten consecutive French titles and seven UEFA Women's Champions League winner’s medals in her career and bags the award after a year in which she won another domestic and European treble with Lyon. Bouhaddi also shone for her national team, inspiring Les Bleues to victory in March’s Tournoi de France.

- The first category is The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper:

Nominees: Sarah Bouhaddi (France/Lyon), Christiane Endler (Chile/PSG), Alyssa Naeher (USA/Chicago Red Start)

11.38 pm: Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford receives FIFA Foundation Award for his campaign to free school meals for poor children in the UK.

11.30 pm: The FIFA will also pay tribute Argentina's legendary Diego Maradona and Italian great Paolo Rossi, who passed away this year.

11.20 pm: Dutch legend Ruud Gullit will be co-hosting the event alongside English sports journalist and broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury.

10:45pm: The ceremony begins at 11.30pm IST. While we wait for proceedings to begin, scroll down to check out the full list of nominees and last year's winners.



10.30pm: 2020 has been a strange year but one always has time to take a moment to celebrate dominance and success in sport. The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 is an event that seeks to do the same. This year, like the UEFA Awards, this ceremony too will be virtual.

Here are the big winners in 2019 - Lionel Messi, Jurgen Klopp and Megan Rapinoe bag top honours at The Best FIFA Awards

Categories and Nominees: The Best FIFA Women’s Player



Nominees: Lucy Bronze (England/Man City), Pernille Harder (Denmark/Wolfsburg), Wendie Renard (France/Lyon) The Best FIFA Men’s Player



Nominees: Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juventus), Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich) The Best FIFA Women’s Coach



Nominees: Emma Hayes (Chelsea Women), Jean-Luc Vasseur (PSG), Sarina Wiegman (The Netherlands) The Best FIFA Men’s Coach



Nominees: Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich) The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper



Nominees: Sarah Bouhaddi (France/Lyon), Christiane Endler (Chile/PSG), Alyssa Naeher (USA/Chicago Red Start) The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper



Nominees: Alisson Becker (Brazil/Liverpool), Manuel Neuer (Germany/Bayern Munich), Jan Oblak (Slovenia/Atletico Madrid) FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World11







FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World11







FIFA Puskás Award



Nominees: Son Heung-min (South Korea/Tottenham), Luis Suarez (Uruguay/Atletico Madrid), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Uruguay/Flamengo)



FIFA Fair Play Award FIFA Fan Award





Where to watch?



You can watch The Best FIFA Football Awards on the FIFA Website or their YouTube channel.

Alternatively, you can follow every update from the virtual ceremony as it happens with Sportstar.



When does it begin?

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7pm CET (11.30pm IST)