Argentina’s Emi Martinez among top three goalkeepers shortlisted for The Best FIFA Awards

Team Sportstar
08 February, 2023 21:57 IST
Emiliano Martinez was awarded the Golden Glove trophy at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Emiliano Martinez was awarded the Golden Glove trophy at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentina goalkeeper and the Golden Glove winner at the FIFA World Cup 2022, Emiliano Martinez was among the three goalkeepers shortlisted for The Best FIFA Awards, the football body announced on Wednesday.

Morocco’s Yassine Bounou and Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois are the other two in the three-man shortlist for the Award in men’s football.

Emi Martinez rose to be Argentina’s hero in penalty shootouts not once but twice, denying Netherlands in the quarterfinals before saving two in a penalty shootout against defending champion France, in the final.

Bounou’s goalkeeping heroics saw Morocco eliminate 2010 FIFA World Cup winner Spain on penalties, while his save off Cristiano Ronaldo, late in the second half, knocked out Portugal.

While Martinez and Bounou made headlines with their brilliant performances in the World Cup, Courtois rose to the occasion in the Champions League final where his brilliant presence between the sticks helped Real Madrid win the title for the 14th time.

The winner will be announced at the FIFA The Best ceremony on February 27.

