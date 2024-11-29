FIFA has announced the nominees for ‘The Best’ Football Awards 2024, celebrating the year’s top players in women’s and men’s football at club and national levels.
Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is among the men’s nominees, alongside Vinicius Jr., who boycotted the October ceremony, feeling overlooked. Vinicius, a key player in Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League, Spanish Super Cup, and La Liga triumphs, was considered a frontrunner but did not attend the event after it was revealed no Real Madrid players would win the Ballon d’Or.
Rodri, meanwhile, became the first Manchester City player to claim the Ballon d’Or after spearheading Pep Guardiola’s side to a record fourth consecutive Premier League title and leading Spain to its fourth European Championship title, where he was named the tournament’s best player.
In the women’s category, Aitana Bonmati, the Ballon d’Or Féminin winner, is favoured after leading her club to a historic quadruple and helping Spain secure the Nations League. However, two-time winner Alexia Putellas is absent from the nominees.
The FIFA Puskás Award now recognises the best goal in men’s football, while the newly introduced FIFA Marta Award will honour the best goal scored in women’s football globally, named after the iconic Brazilian star.
The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees
The Best FIFA Women’s Player nominees
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper nominees
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper nominees
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach nominees
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach nominees
Latest on Sportstar
- World Chess Championship 2025: Thipsay predicts a Gukesh win with rounds to spare - Here’s why
- Gukesh vs Ding Liren, LIVE Updates Game 4 World Chess Championship: Series square at 1.5-1.5; Can Gukesh go ahead with Black?
- FIFA The Best Awards: No Ronaldo but Messi nominated for Men’s Award; Rodri vs Vinicius Jr sub-plot continues beyond Ballon d’Or
- SA vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: South Africa looks to extend lead; Sri Lanka bowled out for 42; Jansen picks seven
- ISL 2024-25: Boris Singh scores match-winner as FC Goa beats Kerala Blasters
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE