FIFA The Best Awards: No Ronaldo but Messi nominated for Men’s Award; Rodri vs Vinicius Jr sub-plot continues beyond Ballon d’Or

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has been nominated in the men’s category alongside Vinicius Jr, who boycotted the ceremony in October after he was convinced that he was snubbed.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 12:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The FIFA Best Player Award will recognise the leading players of the year of women’s and men’s football at both club and national-team levels.
The FIFA Best Player Award will recognise the leading players of the year of women’s and men’s football at both club and national-team levels. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The FIFA Best Player Award will recognise the leading players of the year of women’s and men’s football at both club and national-team levels. | Photo Credit: AP

FIFA has announced the nominees for ‘The Best’ Football Awards 2024, celebrating the year’s top players in women’s and men’s football at club and national levels.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is among the men’s nominees, alongside Vinicius Jr., who boycotted the October ceremony, feeling overlooked. Vinicius, a key player in Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League, Spanish Super Cup, and La Liga triumphs, was considered a frontrunner but did not attend the event after it was revealed no Real Madrid players would win the Ballon d’Or.

Rodri, meanwhile, became the first Manchester City player to claim the Ballon d’Or after spearheading Pep Guardiola’s side to a record fourth consecutive Premier League title and leading Spain to its fourth European Championship title, where he was named the tournament’s best player.

In the women’s category, Aitana Bonmati, the Ballon d’Or Féminin winner, is favoured after leading her club to a historic quadruple and helping Spain secure the Nations League. However, two-time winner Alexia Putellas is absent from the nominees.

The FIFA Puskás Award now recognises the best goal in men’s football, while the newly introduced FIFA Marta Award will honour the best goal scored in women’s football globally, named after the iconic Brazilian star.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees

Dani Carvajal (Spain), Real Madrid
Erling Haaland (Norway), Manchester City
Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Real Madrid
Florian Wirtz (Germany), Bayer Leverkusen
Jude Bellingham (England), Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé (France), Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid
Lamine Yamal (Spain), Barcelona
Lionel Messi (Argentina), Inter Miami
Rodri (Spain), Manchester City
Toni Kroos (Germany), Real Madrid (now retired)
Vinícius Jr (Brazil), Real Madrid

The Best FIFA Women’s Player nominees

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain), Barcelona
Barbra Banda (Zambia), Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride
Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway), Barcelona
Keira Walsh (England), Barcelona
Khadija Shaw (Jamaica), Manchester City
Lauren Hemp (England), Manchester City
Lindsey Horan (USA), Olympique Lyonnais
Lucy Bronze (England), Barcelona/Chelsea
Mallory Swanson (USA), Chicago Red Stars
Mariona Caldentey (Spain), Barcelona/Arsenal
Naomi Girma (USA), San Diego Wave
Ona Batlle (Spain), Barcelona
Salma Paralluelo (Spain), Barcelona
Sophia Smith (USA), Portland Thorns
Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi), Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais
Trinity Rodman (USA), Washington Spirit

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper nominees

Andriy Lunin (Ukraine), Real Madrid
David Raya (Spain), Arsenal
Ederson (Brazil), Manchester City
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina), Aston Villa
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain
Mike Maignan (France), AC Milan
Unai Simón (Spain), Athletic Club

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper nominees

Alyssa Naeher (USA), Chicago Red Stars
Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham
Ayaka Yamashita (Japan), INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City
Cata Coll (Spain), Barcelona
Mary Earps (England), Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach nominees

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy), Real Madrid
Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Argentina
Luis de la Fuente (Spain), Spain
Pep Guardiola (Spain), Manchester City
Xabi Alonso (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach nominees

Arthur Elias (Brazil), Brazil
Elena Sadiku (Sweden), Celtic
Emma Hayes (England), Chelsea/USA
Futoshi Ikeda (Japan), Japan
Gareth Taylor (England), Manchester City
Jonatan Giráldez (Spain), Barcelona/Washington Spirit
Sandrine Soubeyrand (France), Paris FC
Sonia Bompastor (France), Olympique Lyonnais/Chelse

