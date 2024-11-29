FIFA The Best Awards: No Ronaldo but Messi nominated for Men’s Award; Rodri vs Vinicius Jr sub-plot continues beyond Ballon d’Or

FIFA has announced the nominees for ‘The Best’ Football Awards 2024, celebrating the year’s top players in women’s and men’s football at club and national levels.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is among the men’s nominees, alongside Vinicius Jr., who boycotted the October ceremony, feeling overlooked. Vinicius, a key player in Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League, Spanish Super Cup, and La Liga triumphs, was considered a frontrunner but did not attend the event after it was revealed no Real Madrid players would win the Ballon d’Or.

Rodri, meanwhile, became the first Manchester City player to claim the Ballon d’Or after spearheading Pep Guardiola’s side to a record fourth consecutive Premier League title and leading Spain to its fourth European Championship title, where he was named the tournament’s best player.

In the women’s category, Aitana Bonmati, the Ballon d’Or Féminin winner, is favoured after leading her club to a historic quadruple and helping Spain secure the Nations League. However, two-time winner Alexia Putellas is absent from the nominees.

The FIFA Puskás Award now recognises the best goal in men’s football, while the newly introduced FIFA Marta Award will honour the best goal scored in women’s football globally, named after the iconic Brazilian star.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees

Dani Carvajal (Spain), Real Madrid Erling Haaland (Norway), Manchester City Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Real Madrid Florian Wirtz (Germany), Bayer Leverkusen Jude Bellingham (England), Real Madrid Kylian Mbappé (France), Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid Lamine Yamal (Spain), Barcelona Lionel Messi (Argentina), Inter Miami Rodri (Spain), Manchester City Toni Kroos (Germany), Real Madrid (now retired) Vinícius Jr (Brazil), Real Madrid

The Best FIFA Women’s Player nominees

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain), Barcelona Barbra Banda (Zambia), Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway), Barcelona Keira Walsh (England), Barcelona Khadija Shaw (Jamaica), Manchester City Lauren Hemp (England), Manchester City Lindsey Horan (USA), Olympique Lyonnais Lucy Bronze (England), Barcelona/Chelsea Mallory Swanson (USA), Chicago Red Stars Mariona Caldentey (Spain), Barcelona/Arsenal Naomi Girma (USA), San Diego Wave Ona Batlle (Spain), Barcelona Salma Paralluelo (Spain), Barcelona Sophia Smith (USA), Portland Thorns Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi), Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais Trinity Rodman (USA), Washington Spirit

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper nominees

Andriy Lunin (Ukraine), Real Madrid David Raya (Spain), Arsenal Ederson (Brazil), Manchester City Emiliano Martínez (Argentina), Aston Villa Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain Mike Maignan (France), AC Milan Unai Simón (Spain), Athletic Club

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper nominees

Alyssa Naeher (USA), Chicago Red Stars Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham Ayaka Yamashita (Japan), INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City Cata Coll (Spain), Barcelona Mary Earps (England), Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach nominees

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy), Real Madrid Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Argentina Luis de la Fuente (Spain), Spain Pep Guardiola (Spain), Manchester City Xabi Alonso (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach nominees