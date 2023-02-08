Women’s Euro to UWCL success: FIFA shortlists top goalkeepers for The Best Awards

FIFA shortlisted Ann-Katrin Berger, Mary Earps and Christian Endler as the top goalkeepers for its The Best Awards, the governing body announced on Wednesday.

Football’s governing body announced the shortlist for top three goalkeepers in men’s and women’s football, based on votes from all around the world for six nominees, released in December 2022.

England goalkeeper, Earps, who plays for Manchester United Women, was a pillar between the sticks as the Lionesses won the Women’s European Championship, England’s first major women’s trophy, last year.

Earps added another feather to her cap last month, when she became the first goalkeeper in the history of Women’s Super League to reach the milestone of 50 clean sheets. In the current WSL season, she has eight clean sheets in 13 matches so far, with Man United sitting second in the table.

The goalkeeper on the other side in the Euros final was German goalie Berger, who, despite missing out the European Championship, won the FA Cup and the Women’s Super League with Chelsea, being an astute presence between the sticks.

Christiane Endler, on the other hand, is the equivalent of Thibaut Courtois in terms of club football success, winning the Champions League with Olympique Lyonnais, in 2022.