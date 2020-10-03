2021 FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup in India likely to be further postponed

India might have to wait longer to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which was earlier postponed from November 2020 to February 2021.

“There is a possibility that FIFA may [once again] postpone the U-17 World Cup. They are still reviewing everything because many confederations such as CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, CAF are yet to complete the qualifiers. Considering the current situation worldwide, they might think of postponing the World Cup further. We will have to wait for a final decision from FIFA,” Kushal Das, general secretary of the All India Football Federation, told Sportstar on Saturday.

The camp for the U-17 World Cup probables, scheduled to be held in Jharkhand from October 15 is also likely to be delayed. “We should hear from FIFA in the next 10-12 days. The camp was anyway put on hold as there has been a delay because of COVID-19 in getting the ground and other facilities ready,” Das said.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s Thomas Dennerby, the team’s head coach, is also yet to arrive as Lufthansa Airways recently cancelled all its flights to India until October 20. “It is difficult for him to currently travel to India because flights are very few…now even Lufthansa, which was operating to India from Germany, has temporarily stopped its flights until October 20,” Das said.