FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Quarterfinal teams, fixtures, venues, timings

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup quarterfinals will be played in Navi Mumbai and Goa.

Team Sportstar
18 October, 2022 22:34 IST
Brazil qualified for the quarterfinals from Group A, finishing in second place.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup got underway at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on October 11. The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup quarterfinals will be played in Navi Mumbai and Goa.

India played in the tournament by the virtue of being the host country and was clubbed with Morocco, Brazil and the United States of America (USA) in group A

The USA U-17 team opened the tournament with an 8-0 victory over the host. It finished first in group A after drawing 1-1 with Brazil and defeating Morocco 4-0 in its final match.

Brazil qualified for the playoffs after defeating Morocco 1-0 in its first game and thrashing India 5-0 . Morocco finished third with three points from three matches, while India finished last with 0 points.

Germany, Chile, Nigeria, and New Zealand make up Group B.

Germany finished first in group B with nine points after beating Chile (6-0), New Zealand (3-1), and Nigeria (2-1) in three games. Nigeria, meanwhile, qualify for the playoffs with six points after defeating Chile 2-1 and New Zealand 4-0.

Spain and Columbia both advance to the top eight in group C. China and Mexico are eliminated from the group stage.

From group D, Japan and Tanzania reached the quarterfinal with nine and four points respectively. Canada and France joined the list of teams to exit from the group stage.

Here’s the full quarterfinal line up of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022:

Quarter-final
United States U-17 vs Nigeria U-17
Friday, October 21, 4:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Germany U-17 vs Brazil U-17
Friday, October 21, 8:00 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Columbia U-17 vs Tanzania U-17
Saturday, October 22, 4:30 PM IST, Fatorda Stadium, Goa
Japan U-17 vs Spain U-17
Saturday, October 22, 8:00 PM IST, Fatorda Stadium, Goa

