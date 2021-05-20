FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to be held in India in October 2022

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India will be held from October 11 to 30, 2022, FIFA Council announced on Thursday.

U-17 World Cup will change mindset about women's football in India: Bala Devi

India was originally handed the hosting rights for the 2020 edition. But the COVID-19 pandemic first forced its postponement to 2021 and then its cancellation.

Last November, as a compensatory gesture, FIFA announced India as the host for the 2022 edition.