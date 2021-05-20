Football Football FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to be held in India in October 2022 The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India will be held in from October 11 to 30, 2022, FIFA Council announced on Thursday. Team Sportstar 20 May, 2021 22:10 IST The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup trophy. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 20 May, 2021 22:10 IST The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India will be held from October 11 to 30, 2022, FIFA Council announced on Thursday. U-17 World Cup will change mindset about women's football in India: Bala Devi India was originally handed the hosting rights for the 2020 edition. But the COVID-19 pandemic first forced its postponement to 2021 and then its cancellation. Last November, as a compensatory gesture, FIFA announced India as the host for the 2022 edition. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.