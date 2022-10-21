Fifa-U17 World Cup

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Germany beats Brazil to book semifinal spot

Marie Steiner and Melina Kruger were the scorers in the match for Germany.

Aneesh Dey
21 October, 2022 23:51 IST
21 October, 2022 23:51 IST
Germany opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Mara Alber set up Marie Steiner in the penalty box.

Germany opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Mara Alber set up Marie Steiner in the penalty box. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Marie Steiner and Melina Kruger were the scorers in the match for Germany.

Germany joined Nigeria in the semifinals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after a 2-0 win against Brazil at the D. Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

Marie Steiner and Melina Kruger were the scorers in the match for Germany.

It started the match without head coach Friederike Kromp after she tested Covid-19 positive. Assistant coaches Julia Simic and Melanie Behringer took her place today in the dugout.

Also Read
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Nigeria enters semifinals for the first time with a win over the USA on penalties

Germany opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Mara Alber set up Marie Steiner in the penalty box, who kept her calm and slotted the ball into the net.

Brazil thought it had its equaliser in the 32nd minute when Alice headed the ball on target. The goal was initially given to Brazil’s joy only to cut it short after VAR sent the referee to the monitor to check for a possible handball.

The referee, after a close look, ruled the goal out saying the ball struck Alice’s hand on its way to the goal.

In the second half, Brazil manager Simone Jatoba made a lot of changes, bringing in Rhaissa and Grazy to change the fate of her team. However, there was no way for the Brazilians to get through the German defence.

In the fifth minute of second-half injury time, Melina Kruger scored the second goal from Laura Gloning’s cross to kill the game and complete a 2-0 win.

Match result: Germany 2 (Steiner 23’, Kruger 90+5’) beat Brazil 0

Read more stories on Fifa-U17 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

IPL 2021, Match 29: PBKS vs DC - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

IPL 2021 PBKS vs RCB Match 26: Head-to-head record, highest run-getter, top wicket-taker

Slide shows

FIFA U-17 WC: Salt Lake gears up for final

FIFA U-17 WC: Indian colts who stood out

Past Golden Ball Winners of U-17 World Cup

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us