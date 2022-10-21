FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Germany beats Brazil to book semifinal spot

Germany joined Nigeria in the semifinals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after a 2-0 win against Brazil at the D. Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

Marie Steiner and Melina Kruger were the scorers in the match for Germany.

It started the match without head coach Friederike Kromp after she tested Covid-19 positive. Assistant coaches Julia Simic and Melanie Behringer took her place today in the dugout.

Germany opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Mara Alber set up Marie Steiner in the penalty box, who kept her calm and slotted the ball into the net.

Brazil thought it had its equaliser in the 32nd minute when Alice headed the ball on target. The goal was initially given to Brazil’s joy only to cut it short after VAR sent the referee to the monitor to check for a possible handball.

The referee, after a close look, ruled the goal out saying the ball struck Alice’s hand on its way to the goal.

In the second half, Brazil manager Simone Jatoba made a lot of changes, bringing in Rhaissa and Grazy to change the fate of her team. However, there was no way for the Brazilians to get through the German defence.

In the fifth minute of second-half injury time, Melina Kruger scored the second goal from Laura Gloning’s cross to kill the game and complete a 2-0 win.

Match result: Germany 2 (Steiner 23’, Kruger 90+5’) beat Brazil 0